India’s so-called democratic face exposed: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while mentioning the worst human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), particularly after August 5, 2019, said that the violation of fundamental human rights had exposed the so-called democratic face of India.

The prime minister said this while talking to Duarte Pacheco, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), who called on him at the PM House. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Ms Romina Khursheed Alam were also present on the occasion.

Shehbaz Sharif said the climate change has emerged as one of the most potent challenges facing the world. He said that the flood catastrophe that Pakistan is experiencing is climate-induced.

He said that the massive economic damage on top of the economic crisis had undermined Pakistan’s capacity to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He asked the international community to step forward and help Pakistan deal with this calamity of epic proportions.

The prime minister asked the Inter-Parliamentary Union to play its role in raising awareness about the horrors of climate change and help mobilise global support for the developing countries facing the climate crisis due to global warming.

He said that the world should pursue climate justice as an ideal to deal with the threat, which is real and redefining our lives. The prime minister said that despite its shortcomings, democracy is still the best system in the world as it is a vehicle to realise people’s aspirations.

He termed fake news one of the major challenges facing democracy. On the occasion, IPU President Duarte Pacheco expressed condolence on the loss of precious human lives during the recent floods and expressed his grief over the massive havoc caused to the infrastructure across the country.

He supported Pakistan’s case with respect to climate change and stressed the developed countries to make strategy to control the carbon emissions. Duarte Pacheco appreciated the National Assembly of Pakistan for organising the 3rd IPU Regional Seminar of the Asia Pacific Region on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals. He said that the event would help synergise regional efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his sincere good wishes to King Charles III on his accession to the throne of the British monarchy. “On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, I wish to convey our sincere good wishes to His Majesty King Charles III on his accession to the throne,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister said, “May the people of the United Kingdom continue to prosper under his benevolent reign.” The council, made up of about 200 members, primarily current and former politicians and other dignitaries, proclaimed his accession to the throne in the State Apartments of St. James’s Palace in London.