Junaid terms viral video fake

LONDON: Terming the viral video on social media of his arrest as fake news, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Muhammad Junaid Safdar has said the video in question was an old video filmed in 2018.

Several users on Twitter shared a video showing Junaid Safdar being taken away by the police in a van. Some users connected the Junaid’s arrest with Bentley, the luxury car stolen form London and recovered from Karachi, and some linked it to obtaining a fake degree.

However, Junaid Safdar’s statement put all rumours to rest when he termed the social media reports as fake and baseless. “News regarding my arrest is fake. For those who have a short memory, this video is from 2018. I was arrested after responding in self-defence to an attack instigated by a group of PTI goons who took no time in turning tail,” said Junaid, adding that Scotland Yard had carried out a criminal investigation and no further action was taken.

He went on to say: “I am told that the journalist responsible for propagating this fake news has deleted his tweet, perhaps less out of moral considerations and more out of embarrassment. No apology or clarification was issued. Must really be a man of grace and integrity. I have nothing more to say about his conduct.”

It was unfortunate that social media is used these days as a vehicle to run fake political campaigns and to target opponents, said Junaid, adding that those interested in his degrees should contact the universities from where he had obtained qualifications.

Junaid Safdar has done Bachelors in Politics from University of Durham; MSc Global Governance and Ethics from the University College London (UCL); MSc International Relations from the London School of Economics (LSE) and BA Law from the University of Cambridge.

The video that was posted on Twitter showing Junaid in handcuffs was filmed on July 18, 2018 on the day Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz left for Pakistan from London. A scuffle had broken out between Junaid Safdar, his two cousins and protestors who had attempted to trespass Avenfield flats.