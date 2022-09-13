Justice, not judges’ number, an issue: law minister

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. —File

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction under Article 184 and 187 were often subjected to criticism and it was right, however, the real issue is the appointment of judges.

He informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice that the real issue was not the number of judges but the provision of justice. He said a Senate committee was examining the issue of appointment of judges. Meanwhile, the standing committee asked representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to attend the next meeting along with reports in writing on the Supreme Court Number of Judges (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration by the committee. The bill was moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail in the House.

The committee also considered the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Public Properties (Removal of Encroachment) Ordinance, 2021 (Government Bills).