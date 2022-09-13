Chinese firm to invest in telecom

ISLAMABAD: Hunan Sunwalk Group, China has planned to undertake a multi billion dollar investment in telecom infrastructure and fiber business in Pakistan, specifically in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, a statement said on Monday.

Sunwalk investments shall scale up broadband proliferation in the country for digital revolution not only for business-to-business segment, but also to benefit government and enterprise businesses including end users, said Afshan Amin, chief business officer of the firm.

Hunan Sunwalk Group, founded in 2000 is a global multi-billion-dollar renowned Chinese group involved in telecommunication infrastructure businesses. Amin shared that with upcoming data digital demand and upcoming 5th generation mobile technology inclusion , Sunwalk group plans to focus on optic fiber and backhaul connectivity in Pakistan.