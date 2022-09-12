Cargo ship from Dubai carrying relief items reaches Karachi

KARACHI: A special cargo ship from Dubai, carrying relief items for flood affected people in Sindh and Balochistan, reached Karachi port, reported local media on Sunday.

A Dubai cargo ship carrying 17 containers of 275 tons of food stock for flood victims reached Port Qasim, Karachi. The relief items will be supplied to the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The consul general of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that the UAE government was standing alongside Pakistan. The consul general added that the UAE and Red Crescent have continued to provide assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan. Earlier, two more planes from UAE landed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, bringing relief goods for the flood victims in the country.