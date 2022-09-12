Rs2.98m stipend, marriage grants given to complainants

LAHORE:On the direction of Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the Provincial Benevolent Fund Board has paid educational scholarships and marriage grants to the children of 51 complainants with a total value of Rs2.98 million.

The action was initiated by the ombudsman office on various complaints. The district education authority Bahawalnagar paid Rs3.19 million as employment dues of a late employee to his widow namely Asma Tariq. Similarly, the primary and secondary health department paid Rs1.116 million to Rabia Faisal as employment arrears of her late husband, district education authority Sheikhupura paid Rs2.638 million as financial assistance and leave encashment to Muhammad Ashiq while security deposit of Rs1.324 million was returned to Ijaz Farooq by buildings division Hafizabad, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, ombudsman office also mediated to help Ms Shaheen Zahid of Khanewal to eke out employment dues of her late husband worth Rs2.55 million from the police department after a gap of two years. In a separate development, another widow namely Anaran Bibi was given financial assistance of Rs1.6 million by highway division Mianwali.