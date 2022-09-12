Author Marias passes away

Madrid: Spanish writer Javier Marias, whose work has been translated into more than 40 languages in nearly 60 countries, died on Sunday in Madrid at the age of 70 after suffering from pneumonia, his publisher said.
"With enormous sadness, in our name and on behalf of the family, we regret to announce that our great author and friend Javier Marias passed away this afternoon in Madrid," Alfaguara said in a statement. The statement said he had been suffering "for several weeks from pneumonia which worsened in recent hours".
