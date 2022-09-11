Albon ruled out of Italian GP with appendicitis

MONZA: Alex Albon will miss the Formula One Italian Grand Prix this weekend after coming down with appendicitis, his team Williams announced on Saturday.

"Williams Racing can confirm that, after feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA and local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis," the team said in a statement.

Williams added that Formula 2 and Formula E champion Nyck De Vries will stand in for 26-year-old Albon, taking part in Saturday´s practice session and qualifying before making his F1 debut alongside Nicholas Latifi on Sunday.