Two-minute video competition winners awarded prizes

Islamabad : To celebrate 71 years of the establishment of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations, the All Pakistan-China Friendship Association in partnership with the embassy of People’s Republic of China organised a special award ceremony for winners of the two minute Video Competition on the Vibrant Cultural Colours of Pakistan, says a press release.

In his welcome speech President APCFA Ikhlaq Usmani said that the students in their videos have successfully taken viewers on a quick cultural tour of Pakistan.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador of China, Nong Rong congratulated the young winners and all participants of this video competition and thanked them for their great support and hard work. He noted that this short video competition is a wonderful gift to mark the 71st Sino-Pak Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations and stated that the Pakistan-China iron-clad friendship could be deeply felt through the vivid illustration in these videos. “The future of Pakistan China relations is promising” he said, “and I can see it will be in the capable hands of the talented youth of Pakistan.” Announcing the winners of the competition, General Secretary, APCFA Farwa Zafar said that total of 20 winners were selected by a panel of judges including a media expert from a total of 110 videos received from students between ages of 15-21 years. There were six 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners and 14 runner ups.

Others who addressed the ceremony included Senator Sana Jamali; celebrity actor, and filmmaker Usman Mukhtar; Muhammad Rasheed, President China-Maldives Cultural Association, who joined online to deliver his speech; Kashif Haidar Qutub, Joint Secretary, APCFA and Sharon Wang Jiahiu who moderated the session. In addition, students and teachers from participating schools across Pakistan, friends from China and South Asian Friendship Associations in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the media also attended the ceremony via zoom online.

In conclusion, the Cultural Counselor, China Embassy, Zhang Heqing presented awards to the winner students and congratulated the schools for organizing the successful competition with the students