Rulers busy in hatching minus-one conspiracy: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial president and former federal minister for defence Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that ex-prime minister Imran Khan was a popular leader while rulers were busy in hatching minus-one conspiracy.

“The gang of conspirators will never succeed to oust ex-prime minister Imran Khan from politics as the Pakistani nation was behind him,” he told a rally held at Shobra Chowk to express solidarity with Imran Khan.

He said the ‘imported’ government was hatching conspiracies and spreading new propaganda every day to divert attention of the people from real issues.

He said the government days were numbered and soon the people would get rid of the corrupt rulers.

Pervez Khattak said that the popularity of Imran Khan and his leadership qualities had scared the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement that was why the rulers postponed the by-polls in the country.

Pervez Khattak said that the rulers were running away from the election as they were sure of the defeat owing to their flawed policies and price-hike.

He said that the imported government was limited to Islamabad as the PTI had a government in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the country would be declared default if more time was given to the rulers.

He alleged that the international community and financial institutions also did not trust the incumbent imported government.