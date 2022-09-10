UN chief to visit Mohenjodaro today: Sardar Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday said the United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Mohenjodaro today (Saturday) to inspect the world’s famous heritage site after the heavy rains and flash floods.

The minister said that unprecedented heavy rains of 943mm caused five to 10 percent loss to the heritage site of Mohenjodaro . Following devastation caused by the heavy rains in the province, Sardar Ali Shah visited the heritage site of Mohenjodaro on Friday and inspected the ongoing rehabilitation and conservation work. Talking to The News, the provincial education minister said the rains that broke the 100 years record caused only five to 10 percent damage to the original parts of the site. He said the site had kept itself protected from the heavy rains, because the drainage system built 5,000 years ago not only sustained but worked properly.