Relief goods dispatched to flood victims

LAHORE:More than two dozen trucks of relief rations have been dispatched by Sarwar Foundation and Pakistan Development Network (PDN) to the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan on Friday.
Sarwar Foundation will send a total of one and a half lakh ration packs to the flood-affected areas. Each ration pack contains all the necessities of a family for one month. The trucks of relief goods worth more than Rs one billion were dispatched under the supervision of Founder and Chairman of the Sarwar Foundation Chaudhry Sarwar.
Ch Sarwar while dispatching the relief goods expressed his determination to support the flood victims until their recovery and said that he will keep himself busy serving the flood victims for the next four to six months. He said that 20 to 25 containers of ration are being sent to the affected areas on a daily basis. So far, more than 100,000 families have been given one month's relief ration.
Sarwar said that in addition to providing everything needed in the ration box, drinking water has been included, keeping in mind the conditions of the area. He said that the international community should acknowledge that these floods are caused by climate change. It is the duty of the international community and banking channels to support Pakistan in this difficult time and waive its debts.
Sarwar called on the international community to play a role in the resettlement of the affected families, adding that he himself will be active in this regard and will contact people at the global level.
