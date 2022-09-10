CDA posting

Islamabad: Muhammad Afnan Alam, a senior officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS) has been given additional charge of Member Estate in the Capital Development Authority (CDA).
The post of Member Estate was vacant following repatriation of Naveed Ilahi, a senior officer of Pakistan Custom Service to his parent department, earlier this week. He is also currently on three weeks ex-Pakistan leave.
Afnan Alam, BPS-19 officer is already holding charge of Deputy Director General (Estate) and Director Estate Management-II (Commercial).
The Human Resource Directorate of CDA issued a notification about giving look after charge of Member Estate to Afnan Alam with approval of CDA chairman.
