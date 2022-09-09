Waterborne diseases may turn situation serious: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during meeting. —APP

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday hinted at a likely outbreak of waterborne diseases in the flood-hit areas.

In a statement issued on Twitter, he said eruption of waterborne diseases in flood-hit areas could turn the situation dangerous and multiply problems. Shehbaz underlined that the government was fully engaged in rescue and relief efforts.

He said two news stories published in globally-respected ‘The Economist’ had validated what they had been saying about Imran Niazi. Shehbaz Sharif said in its latest issue, the magazine wrote that Niazi blew up the IMF deal and was exploiting the disaster to score political points. “He is out to undermine Pakistan,” Shehbaz said.

Meanwhile, the diversions made in Manchhar Lake, the country’s largest freshwater lake, did not work as the water levels of the Indus River rose and the lake’s water began to flow backward instead of into the river. The Indus Link seam drain near Tilti has cracked due to the pressure of the lake water, posing a threat to the city of Bhan Saeedabad, while displacement of people continues.

Strong water flows from the Manchhar Lake have caused destruction, affecting more than 150,000 people in more than 500 villages across seven union councils (UCs) in Sehwan. While the Pakistan Army is conducting rescue efforts in the affected areas, there are many locations where people are trapped in water. A 150-km stretch of land from Qamber Shahdadkot to Manchhar Lake is completely submerged and hundreds of villages in the Khairpur Nathan Shah, Wara tehsils, Sujawal, and Dadu tehsils are now underwater. The bogies of the relief train between Budapur Railway Station and Khaot have derailed as a result of water on the tracks.

On the other hand, the Balochistan districts of Jaffarabad and Sahabatpur have been under water for the last two weeks. In addition, grid stations, government structures and roads are also underwater.

On the border between Sindh and Balochistan, thousands of Gandakha tehsil victims are currently waiting for assistance. The victims’ struggles have multiplied due to the severe shortage of rations, medications and water. Meanwhile, a man and his daughter died on the Mehar Indus Highway. Thirty-five rain victims, including 15 children and six women, died in 24 hours.

Reports said deputy commissioner Jamshoro in his report confirmed 21 deaths of flood victims, deputy commissioner Tando and DC Badin reported three deaths each, DC Ghotki confirmed five and DCs Shaheed Benazirabad and Nausheroferoz two deaths each. Meanwhile, reports said flood victims Ali Hassan and his young daughter Hazoora Pahi died of hunger on the Mehar Indus Highway.

Social activist Imran Advocate said the deceased hailed from Khohra village. He said the bodies of the two were buried in a graveyard in Mehar because the family members had no money to take them to the native village for burial.

Raja Solangi, a flood victim residing in a relief camp, said his eight-day baby died due to malnourishment, while an old man, identified as Muhammad Hashim, also died for want of medical assistance in a camp.

In a shocking incident that moved many to tears, a flood victim refused to hug her baby girl after giving birth at a government dispensary in Sukkur, saying she had no money to feed her. According to Fazal Kolachi, Regional Director PPHI, Sukkur and Larkana, he tried to convince the woman to hug the baby girl, but she refused and left the girl at the dispensary. Afzal said he adopted the baby girl and took her home where his wife and children hugged the baby girl.