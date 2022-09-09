Turning to India

This refers to the letter, ‘The India option’ (Sep 6) by Abdul Rafay Jamali. It seems that due to constant political tension, no one is deliberating on the serious aftermath of the floods. It is likely that the homeless would migrate to cities, causing housing and health problems.

The government also has to deal with food shortages and high inflation in the future – many economists have predicted that food prices will further rise since a majority of the country’s crops have been washed away by the floods. Pakistan should make arrangements to get food items from India, as suggested by the letter-writer.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad