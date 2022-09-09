Conditions deteriorate

The deteriorating standards of maintenance in Pakistan are quite alarming and a danger to the citizenry. Many accidents are caused by unco vered manholes, which act as death-traps for pedestrians and motorists, in particular motorcyclists. Maintenance of the roads is hardly ever carried out and repairs are delayed. Whenever roads are repaired, the lane closures are abrupt and lack advanced warning signs. This also poses a threat to motorists and can cause accidents.
Driving on roads, especially motorways, should be safe and comfortable. If drivers have to change lanes abruptly due to any reason, it is a risk to their safety.
Professor Irfan U Khattak
Abbottabad
