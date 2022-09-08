Election code of conduct violation: ECP serves notices on Imran, KP CM

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served notices on former prime minister Imran Khan as well as chief minister and cabinet members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for addressing and attending a political rally and using state resources in violation of the code of conduct for the polls.

District Monitoring Officer Peshawar Shahabuddin served notices on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, provincial ministers Taimur Jhagra, Ishtiaq Marwat, Shaukat Yousafzai, Kamran Bangash, Anwar Zeb, Muhammad Iqbal, Adviser to Chief Minister Khaliqur Rahman and Wazirzada.

They were directed to appear before the office of the district monitoring officer on September 9 to explain their position as to why state resources were used in a rally in Peshawar in violation of the code of the para 17-B and para 30 of the code of conduct for the elections.

By-polls are slated for NA-31 Peshawar on September 25 where PTI chairman is a candidate. According to the ECP, as per the election code of conduct state machinery cannot be used for any political activity in an area where elections are being held.

Besides, the president, prime minister, governor, chief minister, speaker, cabinet members or any public office holder shall not attend a political rally or use official resources in favour of any candidate in an area where election schedule has been announced.