PAF authored great stories of courage in ’65 war: CM

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) falcons have authored great stories of courage, bravery and valour and defeated the enemy while defending the airspace.

In his message on the PAF Day on Sept 7, the chief minister said the force destroyed the air power of the enemy on Sept 7, 1965. In the history of the Pakistan Air Force, unforgettable achievements of this force would always be recognised in the world’s defence history, he stated.

"The nation is proud of the professional skills of the PAF, he said, adding that September 7, 1965, is a golden chapter of the defence history of the country which is always ready to respond to any aggression of the enemy".

The Pakistan Air Force, once again, demonstrated its professionalism by shooting down two Indian warplanes in February 2019, he said. "The nation salutes the Pakistan Air Force which is protecting the air borders of Pakistan," the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Chief Minister’s office and discussed matters of mutual interest. Both agreed to promote cooperation in various fields including health and technical education.

The British high commissioner expressed his regret over the loss of life and property due to floods and vowed to continue cooperating with the Punjab government in education, health and other sectors.

The CM termed Pakistan and the UK strong partners of development and prosperity and appreciated the UK’s contribution to help the flood victims. The provincial government valued British cooperation for improvement in peace and security and social sectors, he said and expressed the desire to expand the bilateral relations in different fields.

The government would extend the ongoing reforms program initiated with UK cooperation in different sectors, he stated and added that a comprehensive plan had been devised for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas and the victims. The survey had started to recover the losses of livestock, he mentioned and informed that houses would be built for the flood victims.

Advisor Amer Saeed Raan, UK’s representative in Punjab Clara Strandhoj, political advisor Talal Raza and senior development advisor Sana Zia were also present. Maulana Tariq Jamil meets CM: Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil met with Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi at Chief Minister’s Office here on Wednesday.

The CM while talking on the occasion said that the religious scholars are the guardians of the ideological frontiers of the country and he highly appreciates their invaluable services being rendered for the country and the nation.

He lauded the religious scholars for always providing prudent guidance to the nation on important occasions. Pervaiz Elahi said, “We have decorated the government offices, CM office, Governor’s House and other important government places with the Ayat Mubarika.” Our government has decided to make a mandatory break in all the government offices from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the afternoon to perform Zuhr prayer. We have also done a legislation with regard to usury and have fixed punishment up to 10 years for those doing usury business privately. By the grace of Allah Almighty we have succeeded in incorporating the Khatm-e-Nabuwat affidavit in the marriage certificate and for which the future of our daughters is secure. No female or any family will be deceived in future,” the CM said.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi,Yousaf Jamil, former minister Abdul Ghafoor Mayo, Doctor Fayyaz Ranjha, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander and officials concerned were present.