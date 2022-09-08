Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’

TIRANA: Albania broke diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday over an alleged cyberattack against the government this summer, as Washington vowed to hold Tehran accountable for targeting its Nato ally.
Albania and Iran have been bitter foes for years, stemming from Tirana’s hosting of the Iranian opposition group the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) on its soil. Prime Minister Edi Rama on Wednesday accused Iran of directing a cyberattack against Albanian institutions on July 15 in a bid to "paralyse public services and hack data and electronic communications from the government systems". It was the first time Tirana spoke about the alleged attack, and Rama said his country cut ties with Iran over it.
THE HAGUE: The Dutch city of Haarlem is set to become the first in the world to ban advertisements for most meat...
TOKYO: A skeleton discovered in a remote corner of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and proves...
PARIS: French judges dropped a case against French peacekeepers deployed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide who were...
GENEVA: Nasal Covid-19 vaccines could help to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, the World Health Organisation...
HONG KONG: Five Hong Kong unionists were found guilty of sedition on Wednesday for producing a series of illustrated...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday pushed back against suggestions of prosecuting a...
Comments