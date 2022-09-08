Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’

TIRANA: Albania broke diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday over an alleged cyberattack against the government this summer, as Washington vowed to hold Tehran accountable for targeting its Nato ally.

Albania and Iran have been bitter foes for years, stemming from Tirana’s hosting of the Iranian opposition group the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) on its soil. Prime Minister Edi Rama on Wednesday accused Iran of directing a cyberattack against Albanian institutions on July 15 in a bid to "paralyse public services and hack data and electronic communications from the government systems". It was the first time Tirana spoke about the alleged attack, and Rama said his country cut ties with Iran over it.