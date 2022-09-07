COAS spends Defence Day with flood-hit people in Balochistan

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. File Photo

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the Defence and Martyrs Day visiting far-flung flood-affected areas of Balochistan on Tuesday.

On arrival, the COAS visited army flood relief camp at Usta Muhammad, Jafferabad district, where he was briefed on the ongoing rescue and relief operations. The COAS met the troops and appreciated their efforts for the flood-hit people.

General Bajwa visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to have on-ground information about plans to mitigate their problems. Later, the COAS also visited Sui. He met local elders and inquired about their well-being and issues. Local elders thanked the COAS for reaching out to them in the most difficult time in their life.

Later, the COAS visited the Military College, Sui, where he was briefed about different training and educational facilities. He interacted with the faculty and students and appreciated the educational and training standard of the institution. Faculty and students thanked Pak Army for providing opportunity for them to compete at national level.



It is pertinent to mention that the Military College Sui was established in 2011 and its cadets have shown extraordinary results. Earlier, Pakistan Army had decided to cancel all the main programmes in connection with Defence Day to express solidarity with flood victims.

Meanwhile, a high-powered US Congressional delegation called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The visiting US Congressional delegation expressed grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolences to the families of flood victims. They offered the US support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need. The ISPR stated that the US officials appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at various levels.

The COAS expressed his gratitude for the US support and reiterated that assistance from Pakistan’s global partners was vital for the rescue and rehabilitation of flood victims. A day earlier, the US delegation also visited the flood-affected regions of Pakistan where it was briefed on the relief and rescue operations.