COAS for action against those who allowed illegal construction in Swat

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. —screen grab Geo News

SWAT: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said action should be taken against those who allowed illegal construction in areas after the 2010 floods.

He expressed the views during a visit to flood affected areas in Swat on Tuesday to witness current situation of the evacuation and relief operations for the flood victims stranded in Kumrat, Kalam and surrounding areas, said a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army aviation had so far conducted 82 flights in flood affected areas for rescue and relief operations, the ISPR said. Some 27 helicopter sorties were carried out to evacuate 316 victims stranded in the flooding areas as well as distributed 23.753 tonnes of ration and relief goods during the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 3,540 ration packets and 250 tents were distributed among flood victims, adding that the army has established 51 free medical camps in which 33,025 patients were treated. The ISPR said the army flood relief coordination center was also functional at Army Air Defence Command Headquarters to synchronise the rescue and relief efforts with the stakeholders.

Some 217 relief goods collection points were established in all formations of the responsibility for collection and onwards distribution of relief stores, where 122.87 tonnes food, including wheat, pulses, sugar etc.; 5.9 tonnes of relief items, including tents, quilts, cloths; and 0.15 tonnes medicines were collected so far along with other items, including solar lights and sleeping bags.

It further mentioned that international flood relief assistance received so far included seven military aircrafts from Turkey, and three military aircrafts from the United Arab Emirates at Karachi and Rawalpindi respectively. While two aircrafts from China carrying 3,000 tents, whereas tarpaulins and shelters from Japan have also reach Karachi on Tuesday. Canada announced $5 million assistance whereas the UK government pledged 1.5 million pounds, Azerbijan announced $2 million, it said.