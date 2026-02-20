Photo: 'Harry Potter' alum Daniel Radcliffe gushes about unique work ethic of late co star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe has shared a heartfelt memory about his late Harry Potter co-star Michael Gambon.

While appearing on First We Feast's Hot Ones, Radcliffe reflected on Gambon's playful energy on set, revealing that the veteran actor constantly tried to make him break character.

Gushing about his co-star, Radcliffe said, "Michael Gambon, may he rest in peace, incredible man.

"He f***** around all the time. Like he would never stop until action had been said sometimes, he would try and make me laugh."

As fans know, Gambon stepped into the role of Albus Dumbledore beginning with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban after Richard Harris' death in 2002, going on to portray the beloved Hogwarts headmaster for the remainder of the film series.

The actor also explained that Gambon's approach to work was relatively straightforward compared to performers who prefer to maintain an air of mystery.

He said, "Some actors like to like dress the whole process up in mystique and being an enigma.

"Michael Gambon, you'd get to set and he'd be like 'What's the shot?'

"And you'd be like, oh it's cameras here, Michael, so you're there in front of it but you're looking that way and he'd say, 'Oh what is this BOHNAR? I was like, 'Sorry what's that?' And he's like, 'Back of head, no acting required?' And it's like yes, yes, it is."

Radcliffe also recalled filming an emotional moment together during one of the later installments of the franchise.

"When we were doing the sixth film [Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1], me and him were doing the final sequence and we were in this boat."

"I can't remember the details, but we're in this little boat going over to this island surrounded by bad stuff. And he'd be like, 'What's this, TTIAB?' I was like what? 'Two t**** in a boat?'" he concluded.