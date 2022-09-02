COAS tells rescuers to do their best

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. —File Photo

MULTAN: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa reached the flood-affected areas of Rojhan in Rajanpur district on Thursday. During the visit, the COAS visited flood relief camps and met flood victims.

The COAS assured the flood victims that the Pakistan Army will help them overcome their problems. He directed the ground troops to take this responsibility as a noble cause and spare no effort to lessen the burden of flood-affected brothers and sisters.

Meanwhile, rescuers, backed by the military, continued operations to evacuate marooned people to safer places. Rescuers are mostly using boats, but helicopters are also flying to evacuate stranded people from those areas where bridges and roads were destroyed, making it difficult to evacuate people and deliver food to them.