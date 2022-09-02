COAS tells rescuers to do their best

MULTAN: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa reached the flood-affected areas of Rojhan in Rajanpur district on Thursday. During the visit, the COAS visited flood relief camps and met flood victims.
The COAS assured the flood victims that the Pakistan Army will help them overcome their problems. He directed the ground troops to take this responsibility as a noble cause and spare no effort to lessen the burden of flood-affected brothers and sisters.
Meanwhile, rescuers, backed by the military, continued operations to evacuate marooned people to safer places. Rescuers are mostly using boats, but helicopters are also flying to evacuate stranded people from those areas where bridges and roads were destroyed, making it difficult to evacuate people and deliver food to them.
Imran Khan was asked about diamond necklace his wife Bushra Bibi allegedly received from a property tycoon
LAHORE: Although the current life expectancy for Pakistan in 2022 stands at 67.64 years, a 0.23% increase from 2021,...
WASHINGTON: The US has once again rejected PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations that his...
President Arif Alvi has appointed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as the new PRCS chairman for three years.
PARIS: Rainfall 10 times heavier than usual caused Pakistan´s devastating floods, the European Space Agency said...
VATICAN CITY: The world’s smallest army, in the world’s smallest state, is growing and looking for a few good men....
Comments