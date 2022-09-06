Palestinian shot dead in Israeli army West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A 19 year-old Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli army early on Monday in Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"Taher Mohamed Zakarneh was shot dead by the occupation (Israeli) bullets in Qabatiya," a Palestinian health ministry statement said. He died after being "hospitalised with a bullet to the head, a bullet to the right foot, a bullet to the left thigh, and burns", the statement added.

The Israeli army said it had "conducted counterterrorism activity in the city of Jenin and in the town of Qabatiya and apprehended five wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activity". "During the activity, violent riots were instigated. The rioters hurled rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the forces and shots were heard in the area," the statement added.

"The soldiers responded with live fire, hits were identified," it said. A total of 17 individuals were arrested in overnight raids across the West Bank, the army said.