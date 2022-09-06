LDA to introduce automated system: DG

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan paid a surprise visit to One Window Cell here on Monday.

On this occasion, he issued orders on the spot after hearing the problems of all the complainants present there. The LDA DG said that a daily report should be submitted about the complaints to him. Giving instructions to the officers, he said that a representative of LDA should stay with the senior citizens. Senior citizens and women should be given special facilities at one window cell, he directed, adding the work of overseas Pakistanis should be done on fast track. Complaints of citizens should be redressed in time, he maintained. He said that LDA was bringing modern automated system on one window cell. He said that all the citizens’ problems should be solved on priority basis and he would deal strictly with negligent officers.