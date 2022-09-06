‘Fallacy of Militant Ideology’ launched

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that police officers should continue creative work based on their experiences and observations for educational and research purposes along with their professional duties.

IG Punjab said that such efforts reflect the extensive study and field experiences of the police officer, which helps a lot in policy making regarding important issues.

He expressed these views at the launching of book "Fallacy of Militant Ideology" written by Regional Police Officer Gujranwala, DIG Munir Masood Marth at a ceremony organised in Central Police Office on Monday. IG Punjab gave a certificate of appreciation to DIG Munir Masood Marth, who also has obtained a doctorate degree on the same subject. Marth in his book has thoughtfully highlighted the challenges of extremism facing by the Muslim world and used the Quran, Hadith and basic Islamic history as references.

CCPO: Lahore police have continued adopting tough measures against goons and criminals in the city in the backdrop of complaints of harassment, show of weapons and illegal activities.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Monday directed the senior police officers to prepare a list of goons and those who have been already embroiled in criminal cases and supporting various organised criminals. Under the leadership of CCPO Lahore, the operation against notorious gangsters, drug dealers and criminals has been going on uninterruptedly for the last six days.

During the ongoing crackdown, Lahore Police took indiscriminate action against as many as 185 notorious criminals, goons and proclaimed offenders having previous criminal record. During the operation, 29 cases were registered against the listed accused in the respective police stations whereas weapons and narcotics were also recovered from them. Similarly, 49 accused were apprehended under section 55/110 whereas attendance of 39 gangsters and criminals was made sure at the police stations.

Surety bonds were taken from 37 accused, not to participate in any illegal activities in future while two persons were handed over to the Investigation Wing for further questioning. Consequently, 29 listed criminals and miscreants have already left the city for fear of police action.

City Division police took action against 37 criminals, Cantt Division 37, Civil Lines Division police arrested 17, Iqbal Town Division 36 while Model Town Police took action against 24 listed accused persons.

Lahore Police Chief has said that the citizens should inform the CCPO office toll-free helpline 1242 instead of taking the law into their own hands in case of complaints of illegal possession or eviction on their lands and properties by land grabbers.