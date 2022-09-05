Imran did nothing except abuse opponents: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is spreading hate and dividing the nation.

“Neither you [Imran Khan] have any moral values nor your hands are financially clean. You said you took gifts from Toshakhana; what is wrong with it as the former country heads had also taken gifts from Toshakhana. If they bought the gifts from Toshakhana, they considered them as an item of honour. But you [Imran Khan] sold the gifts, while they [former heads] returned to the gift-giver. Did it not cause humiliation for the country?” Kaira questioned, criticising the former prime minister.

He further said the PTI chairman did nothing during his government except abusing the opponents and dividing the nation. “If we invited you to meet, it was for the sake of country’s interest; otherwise, no one wants to meet or sit with you.”

Kaira said when the country was hit by the floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee headed by Ahsan Iqbal and “we sat and contacted the chief ministers on the same day.” But the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa refused to pay heed to our calls, he added.

He said the PM gave him the task to contact the Punjab and KP CMs but despite making calls, he did not receive any response from them. “Imran Khan has divided the entire nation with his attitude. Can hatred lead to the betterment of society?” Kaira questioned, adding that they took difficult decisions for the betterment of the country.

“We knew that these decisions would harm us politically, but we took them to save the country from destruction,” he said. He said Imran Khan first made a deal with the IMF and then defected from it, which resulted in the stoppage of the remaining aid to the country. He said the country was moving towards default but we brought it back on track after taking difficult economic decisions.