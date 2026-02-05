Charli xcx makes big claim: 'Labels tried to change me'

Charli xcx says years of her experience went into 'The Moment'

Charli xcx became a cultural phenomenon when her sixth album, Brat, was released, giving birth to a new style that people could identify with.



But years of experience she had in the industry also opened her to what she described as people's and labels' attempts "to mould me and change who I am."

Now, her upcoming mockumentary, The Moment, is set to show the choices she could have made in her career.

Given Brat's example, Charli shares that the album's massive reception led her to reach a wider audience.

“Whether you're an artist or not, I think we all have gone through a phase or a moment in our life where we've been through, like, a really dramatic shift or change or transition where you change from being one person with one experience experiencing the world and your interactions and the way that people see you in one way to another."

Although these audiences came from different backgrounds, some of them understood her, while others misunderstood her.

“It opened me up to, like, so much more of a wider audience than ever before, some of whom deeply understood me and some of whom sort of understood this kind of version of me that they thought to be true."

However, Charli says the feeling of being misjudged is what made her furious.

"And I think that can really drive somebody quite mad, because often you feel very misunderstood, and you can question yourself and second-guess yourself. And, like I said, I don't think you have to be an artist to go through that."

The Moment is running in select theatres now, and on Feb. 6, it will roll out everywhere.