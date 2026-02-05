Photo: 'Gossip Girl' fans overjoyed with major sequel news

Gossip Girl fans are over the moon as their favourite character is returning to the screens.

As per the latest report of Deadline, Queen B is officially stepping back into the spotlight as Cecily von Ziegesar has been working on the sequel of Blair Waldorf's, previusly played by Leighton Meester, life.

This time Queen B's comeback is reporedly happening on the page.

The book in discussion will be titled Blair, and will follow the Constance Billard School for Girls alum as she navigates life 20 years after her private school reign, with the novel tentatively slated for a Summer 2027 release.

However, longtime fans know the book version of Blair isn’t exactly the same Upper East Side socialite viewers watched rule Manhattan.

While Leighton Meester’s Blair famously ended up with Chuck Bass, played by Ed Westwick, on the original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, literary Blair was more romantically tied to Nate Archibald, the role made famous by Chace Crawford.

As for whether Meester would ever slip back into Blair’s iconic headbands and scheming ways? The actress previously addressed the reboot buzz in 2022.

"They're doing a whole new thing," she told Fox 5 New York.

"I feel really good sort of sitting back and leaving it to the kids—to the young, new generation."

Nonetheless, she teased, "Never say never."