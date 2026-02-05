Christine Taylor opens up about her wardrobe choice in 'Hey Dude'

Christine Taylor recently reflected on her costume choice in Hey Dude and how it felt when she learnt about it ending.

For those unaware, the 54-year-old American actress portrayed Melody Hanson in the Western comedy series created by Dee LaDuke, which first aired on Nickelodeon in 1989 and ended in 1991 after five seasons.

At the Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson, Arizona, Taylor recently reunited with the show’s costar David Lascher and others, which marked the first time the Hey Dude cast came back to the set together.

They also held a livestreamed event and during a fan Q&A session, one person asked if she donned the outfit from her personal wardrobe in the second-to-last episode of the show titled "Double Date.”

Responding to the question, Taylor laughingly said, "I was going to take matters into my own hands for the location shoot, and boy did I do well, with flowered leggings and a matching flower sweater that I oversized that I obviously loved enough to bring when I got cast on Saved By the Bell, to the wardrobe people there.”

"Now I look at it, and my God, the fact that I got that in two shows is uh... and people recognize it,” she shared.

In addition, when a fan asked when they learnt about the show’s end, they joked that the Zoolander actress was already set to move on.

The cast members revealed that Taylor was with Kelly Brown, who played Bradley “Brad” Taylor in Hey Dude, when they were informed that the fifth season would conclude the series.

"We got the call and we cried. You were kind of done though. Yours were tears of happiness,” Brown said, teasing her.