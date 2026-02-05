Prince William, Kate Middleton visit church leader at Lambeth Palace in London

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday visited Lambeth Palace to meet Sarah Mullally, the first woman to lead the Church of England as Archbishop of Canterbury.

Kensington Palace shared the royal couple's picture from the meeting with a message from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"A pleasure to meet the new Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally at Lambeth Palace - the first female leader of the Church of England."

The future king and queen's visit comes a day after King Charles met with Sarah Mullally at Buckingham Palace.

On January 28, Sarah Mullally was officially confirmed as the first woman to lead the Church of England as Archbishop of Canterbury in a traditional ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The vast cathedral was converted into a court of law for the ancient Confirmation of Election, a legal ceremony set within a church service marking the moment an archbishop-elect legally assumes office.

Mullally, who will also serve as the spiritual head of 85 million Christians across 165 countries in the global Anglican Communion, took an oath of allegiance as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury before senior bishops acting as Royal Commissioners under the authority of King Charles.