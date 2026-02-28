Prince Harry ignores question about Andrew

Prince Harry chose not to respond to a question regarding his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during his visit to Jordan with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Speaking to the Duke of Sussex during an interview, a Channel 4 reporter mentioned the ongoing situation with Harry's family in the UK, referring to Andrew's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The report said, "I understand you don't wish to talk about your family, your uncle, things back in London you're here because you don't want to distract from the work you're doing on the WHO and on Gaza.

Ignoring the first part of the question about his family, the Duke of Sussex said, "I think, having spoken to Dr Tedros [WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] for many months now, well, years, but specifically months in the lead-up to this trip, it was really important for us to highlight the incredible work that Jordan does for this region.

"The work's been going on for decades, but more so recently, it's been a humanitarian hub for the Middle East, especially with everything that's going on in Gaza, and also Syria, as well."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived on a two-day visit to Jordan, days after Andrew was arrested by the UK police.

Andrew is accused of sharing sensitive government information with Jeffrey Epstein while working as UK's trade envoy.