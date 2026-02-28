Israeli minister hits back at Prince Harry

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel has been offended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent humanitarian visit to Jordan where the royal couple also met with Palestinian refugees.

Her comments made during a recent interview shows Prince Harry's alleged remarks about her country didn't sit well with her.

Speaking to an outlet she said that the Duke of Sussex’s comments claiming Israel had shut humanitarian corridors are “deeply disappointing” for amplifying “false narratives.”

“Prince Harry, With all due respect, before using your global platform to level accusations against Israel, I would suggest a very simple step: come and see for yourself.

She said, "I personally invite you to visit the humanitarian corridor and witness firsthand how aid is coordinated and delivered. You are welcome to speak directly with the British general serving at the CMCC center — the British representative who acts as deputy commander alongside the American forces overseeing the movement of humanitarian goods. He will tell you clearly: the corridors are open, and thousands of trucks are entering every day.

It is deeply disappointing to see influential figures amplify claims without verifying them. With the reach and authority you carry as a member of the British royal family, words matter. Facts matter even more.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also reposted her remarks on her official X account.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Californian since they stepped down as working members of the British royal family in 2020.



