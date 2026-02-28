Andrew believes the King understands exactly how the press game works — and how powerful one image can be.”

Former Duke of York Andrew believes King Charles ‘sacrificed’ him to protect institution following his arrest recently.

The royal insiders told expert Rob Shuter that Andrew is privately seething over the now-iconic image of him slumped in the back of a Range Rover after a day in police custody.

The sources further said Andrew believes someone inside the royal machine tipped off photographers.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father had just been released from police custody when a haunted photo of him, suddenly dropped and it immediately went viral.

Andrew’s photo was also on the front page of most major newspapers.

The royal expert, citing the insiders, has revealed Andrew’s true feelings over the release of the photo.

The former Duke Andrew blames King Charles for humiliating arrest photo.

The insider tells the expert, “He thinks this was no accident. Andrew believes the King understands exactly how the press game works — and how powerful one image can be.”

The close confidant continued about the former Duke of York’s feelings, “For Andrew, it felt like a setup. He’s convinced someone high up knew he’d be there and made sure the press did too.”

That “someone,” insiders say Andrew suspects, is his brother, King Charles III.

“He thinks Charles sacrificed him to protect the institution,” the source adds. “In Andrew’s view, the monarchy needed a reckoning moment — and he was it.”