Harry, Meghan join William, Kate in distancing themselves from Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly stand united with Prince William and Kate Middleton in freezing out Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to Daily Mail, the senior members of the royal family and the Sussexes are not in contact with the sisters as Jeffrey Epstein controversy grows.

The source said there are concerns about privacy and public perception which have created the divide, particularly after Eugenie and Beatrice were mentioned in US court documents linked to the disgraced financier.

A source claimed that William worries that any controversy surrounding extended family members could damage the monarchy’s reputation.

As for the Princess of Wales, the insider noted that she has never shared a particularly close bond with the sisters.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are believed to have had little to no contact with Beatrice and Eugenie since scrutiny around Prince Andrew intensified.

The report further claimed that the Prince of Wales was also frustrated by Beatrice’s decision to host a tea gathering in Saudi Arabia after her father stepped back from royal life.

This comes after another report claimed that Beatrice is having a hard time coming to terms with her father's ties with the convicted sex offender.

A friend of Beatrice told The Royalist, “Beatrice is on the verge of a nervous breakdown. She is horrified by what has been revealed about her father, as any child would be, and of course her absolute sympathy is with the victims.”

"Beatrice is slowly coming to terms with the enormity of her father’s alleged crimes. It is an incredibly painful process," they added.