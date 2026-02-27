King Charles gives a nod to sister Anne's latest royal visit

Anne, the Princess Royal marked special royal visit in Glasgow earlier this week.

Buckingham palace on behalf of King Charles updated on the Princess Royal's visit to the American Geophysical Union Ocean Sciences Meeting.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family shared photos from Anne's Glasgow visit, featuring the only sister of King Charles looking delightful as she interacted with scientists and students.

The details shared in the caption read: "Earlier this week in Glasgow, The Princess Royal attended the American Geophysical Union Ocean Sciences Meeting."

"At the meeting, The Princess met scientists, students and industry representatives from around the world and heard about some of the research going into protecting our oceans," it read further.

Royal fans shared their love for Princess Anne, who is also one of the most hard-working members of the royal family. "We will always have Princess Anne!" a user commented.

It is pertinent to mention that Anne is reportedly one of a very few members of the royal family King Charles completely trust and often lean on for advice.

The royal experts recently noted that Charles' sister is someone whose "down to earth" advice is helping steady the monarchy amid ongoing crisis surrounding Andrew scandal. The Princess Royal is said to be "absolutely pivotal" for keeping the family on track.