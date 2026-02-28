Meghan Markle, Harry leave King Charles, Prince William furious with latest move

The expert said about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move "This feels like kicking the family while they’re down"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly left King Charles and Prince William furious with their latest Jordan tour amid Andrew scandal.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed this in latest piece for substack with title “Harry & Meghan Quasi Royal Tour Angers Palace.”

Rob has made these claims after Meghan and Harry returned to California following their two-day visit to Jordan.

Meghan and Harry swept into Amman for a two-day charm offensive that had all the trimmings: motorcades, hospital walkabouts, refugee camp visits and a glossy roundtable with the World Health Organization.

The royal couple were invited by the WHO and warmly greeted by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, embracing diplomats and delivering carefully calibrated remarks about regional peace in Jordan — a nation famously close to William and Kate.

The timing is what’s raising royal eyebrows.

Rob continued as former Duke of York Andrew’s legal turmoil engulfs the Palace, “Harry and Meghan are out there playing global statesman and humanitarian-in-chief.”

The insider told the expert, “The Palace is livid. It looks like a full-scale royal tour without the permission slip.”

Another source said, “This feels like kicking the family while they’re down. Andrew is a five-alarm fire — and the Sussexes just lit a match of their own.”

Meghan and Harry recently visited Jordan to witness how the country stands tall as a regional hub for humanitarian and moral leadership — from its partnership with the World Health Organization to its frontline role in the medical response to the crisis in Gaza.