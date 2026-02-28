Princess Beatrice 'far from comfortable' after father Andrew's arrest

The experts warned Beatrice and Eugenie mother Sarah Ferguson could also face police questioning

A body language expert has reflected on Princess Beatrice first appearance in public since her father former Duke of York’s arrest on his birthday earlier this month.

Speaking to the Mirror, the expert said Beatrice appeared 'haunted and tense.'

Beatrice was seen walking around London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and a group of friends in her first appearance in public since Andrew arrest.

Judi James told the outlet, "Beatrice looks tense, haunted and hunted as she appears to pick up speed as she walks along the street. Her lips are closed and pulled down at the corners in an unusually serious look from a woman who is known for her wide-eyed smiles.”

She continued, "It's her eyes that appear to have taken on a more haunted, wary expression here and although she tries to chat to suggest a normal, relaxed outing with friends, her tense facial muscles suggest she's far from comfortable here.”

Beatrice even tries to ‘walk quickly’ and drink from her coffee cup at the same time, which wouldn't be a normal manoeuver, suggesting she might be keen to use the cup as a barrier to partially hide her face.

The fresh claims came after experts warned Beatrice and Eugenie mother Sarah Ferguson could also face police questioning as key witness if she returns to UK after Andrew arrest.

Royal experts say authorities likely interested in speaking with former Duchess of York despite no arrest warrant issued following Andrew's Epstein-linked arrest.