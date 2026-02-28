'Paranoid' Andrew fears assassination: 'Panic is spiralling'

Andrew "doesn’t trust a soul right now and is constantly looking over his shoulder – his panic is spiralling."

Former Duke of York Andrew fears a fate worse than jail time amid the threat of a trial and a potential prison sentence over his ties to Epstein.

Citing the insiders, the Heat World reported that Andrew fears his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who died behind bars in 2020, could have a ‘target on his back’ if he were to go to prison.

The close confidant added, “The longer this goes on the more he’s paranoid there could be a giant plot to take him down, and that a growing section of people on both sides of the pond would be a good deal happier if he were dead.”

“Not to mention all the unproved conspiracy theories out there claiming that Epstein was assassinated in jail,” the source said and added “It’s natural that Andrew is terrified and it’s unclear what, if any, protection he would be provided with if he were to be handed a prison sentence.”

Moreover, the insiders told the outlet, Andrew has lost his official security detail, meaning “he’s more exposed than he’s ever been at a time when the danger to his life is higher than it’s ever been.”

“It’s nightmare fuel for him, especially since has such a low tolerance for stress,” the spy added.

About the past, the insiders said, “There have been threats made to him and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for some time but he didn’t take them so seriously until now.”

“If the worst-case scenario happens and he winds up in jail Andrew knows he could be a prime target behind bars.”