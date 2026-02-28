Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major change to strategy to please royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be taking a different approach to royal matters, with reports claiming the Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of their recent trip to Jordan with the World Health Organisation.

This came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accused of deliberating planning their trips in a way that would overshadow the tours of senior members of the royal family.

However, this time they gave advance notice to the Palace and made sure their visit came after Prince William’s recent Middle East trip, claimed royal expert Jennie Bond.

“I understand that they gave advanced notice of this trip to Buckingham Palace, so it is encouraging that they seem to be trying to coordinate with the royal diaries,” she told The Mirror.

The expert added, "It might have been awkward if this visit had come before William’s trip to Saudi Arabia, but by going afterwards it seems to me that Harry and Meghan are showing they are now sensitive to potential clashes."

"I can’t see any reason why Harry and Meghan shouldn’t visit places in the world where they think they can do some good. If people want to dub it a quasi-royal tour, then frankly that’s their problem.

"It seems quite natural to me that they would want to see the results of their support for the WHO projects — through donations from their Archewell Foundation — and assess whether they can do more to help.

“I think they needed time when they left the royal family to settle down and sort out their priorities."