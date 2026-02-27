Prince William shows he's ready to lead the monarchy amid Andrew scandal

Prince William is reportedly showing signs of how he will rule the monarchy once he ascends to the throne.

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the Prince of Wales had reportedly took a firm behind-the-scenes stance on the former Prince Andrew for him being stripped of his royal titles.

Now, royal commentator Phil Dampier noted that William's decisions during the ongoing scandal has shown signs of how he will be like as a King. "He interacts with people very well, I think he gets that from his mother," he said of the Prince of Wales, the eldest son of King Charles and late Princess Diana.

The expert told Hello! Magazine, "She was the one who started the touchy-feely approach of getting down with the public. Having said all that, he's extremely protective of his family. He's quite ruthless and strong, especially with the media running stories about his family."

Phil went on to add that William may attempt to "send out messages and put down markers quite early on in his reign as to how he's going to do things, whether he sweeps away a lot of traditions, or whether he hopefully doesn't overdo that."

On the other hand, Nick Ede also noted that Prince William is showing a glimpse of his human side behind the royal protocols. "I think William is showing he's a human being. His family is being torn apart from the inside, and the whole world has watched it. I think we will see him as a ruler who is as honest and transparent as possible and as relatable too," Nick stated.