Meghan Markle turns to desperate bids & her kids are her ‘saving grace’: Here’s what they’ll do

Meghan Markle’s fears regarding has cash flow has reached new heights, so much so that the Duchess of Sussex has turned to avenues involving her children to reach new audiences for her brand and continued income.

For those unversed with the efforts that have gone into making all this possible, it relates to her attempts at including Princess Lilibet and Prince Harry and Prince Archie more and more into her Instagram account.

A comment about this has been shared by a well placed insider that just spoke to Heat World.

According to the source, “it’s no secret that Meghan is panicking and desperately scrabbling to find ways to build her audience.”

As part of her efforts she’s even turned to professionals under her employ and according to the insider, she’s been advised that getting the kids ‘involved’ and strategically shifting her focus to modern parenting, could be a way forward. But while they admit “she’s been talking about it like this very organic thing, but it’s definitely a strategy.”

What is pertinent to mention is that there were ‘hours’ of discussions that went on, before Prince Harry finally got on board with the idea of showing his daughter’s face, albeit not fully, on Meghan’s Instagram.

For those unversed, this is also the case for pictures that contain just the children’s backs. Because according to the same source Harry “has to be consulted and sign off on everything” and especially this time around there was a lot of convincing needed.

“It’s no secret he isn’t keen on her putting the kids on social media, but he begrudgingly agreed to the shot they used, because it was actually a really sweet image,” they also said.

The insider also did not end there and instead went as far as to add that even though the image looked as though it was ‘casual’, or ‘captured in the moment’ given the angling and lighting, it was actually “very planned”

“But all her efforts paid off, because the audience engagement was through the roof,” they also pointed out metrics wise. To a large extent “the response was enormously positive,” as well “so it’s likely she’ll ask Harry to rethink his restrictions on featuring the kids on socials.”

After all “it’s important – her brand needs all the help it can get right now,” they said before signing off.