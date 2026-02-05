Photo: 'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn breaks silence on Benedict's unreasonable offer to Sophie Baek

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has drawn comparisons between moments in her novels and scenes in Netflix's hit tegency-era drama, teasing that season 4 will lean heavily into emotional and social stakes for viewers.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the romance writer opened up about what she hoped would come through in the second part of the fourth installment, particularly around the dynamic between Benedict and Sophie.

Quinn explained that the social divide between the pair is central to their love story, and she wanted audiences to fully grasp how shocking Benedict's actions, particularly his offer to Sophie Baek, would be within the strict class system of the time.

“It wasn't so much a scene,” Quinn told the outlet when asked whether there was anything from the books that she wanted included in season 4.

She clarified that her focus was on the deeper context behind Benedict's choices and the historical weight of his actions within Regency society.

“It's just saying, ‘You have to make sure that viewers understand how unprecedented it would be for him to offer her marriage.”

Meanwhile, Quinn also hinted that the show is heading toward an emotionally devastating moment.

The author warned fans that one of the series' most beloved characters could face a heartbreaking fate in the season 4 finale.

“I can just say, get your tissues ready, because it's rough," she said.