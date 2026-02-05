Brooklyn Beckham shares glimpse into his life after removing David, Victoria's tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham has shared his first post after stirring major controversy.

Amid ongoing rumours of family feud, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has reportedly concealed his tattoos that he had dedicated to his parents.

The photos shared by The Sun from Brooklyn and Nicole Peltz's outing in the LA, showed that the tattoo on the aspiring chef right arm with word 'DAD" has been covered up.

An insider also told the outlet that Brooklyn had altered the tattoo with laser treatment as he "wanted it gone." Furthermore, he has also reportedly concealed the tattoo on his chest for mom Victoria Beckham.

While Brooklyn did not respond to the reports directly, he broke his silence by dropping a carousel of photos on his Instagram handle.

Offering glimpse into his life, Brooklyn posted photos featuring his wife Nicole and their pet.

Fans and followers also offered their support in the comments section with one stating, "Ignoring the press gives tranquility of the mind, body & soul."

Another added, "Content and peacefully happy."

It is pertinent to mention that the feud between Brooklyn and his family began when the eldest sibling of the Beckham house skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday party. While the rumours were spiraling since then, last month Brooklyn shared a series of scathing confessions on his Instagram stories.

He confessed that he doesn't want to reconcile with his family and also accused Victoria Beckham of "hijacking" his wedding dance with wife Nicole Peltz.