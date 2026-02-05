Anamaria Vartolomei: 'Very old school, very French' actress linked with Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has become the target of cheating rumors during his visit to France where he was promoting his Oscar-nominated movie, Marty Supreme.

The actor's pictures with a woman were circulated online with claims that he was hanging out with French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei.

It was claimed that Timothée Chalamet, who is in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, tried to hide from cameras when he was with Anamaria Vartolomei.

While neither Chalamet nor Kylie Jenner have commented on the rumors, social media users have shared some funny takes on why Kylie should feel threatened.

Pointing out some of her traits that any man could find attractive, some social media users said that Anamaria Vartolomei has no social media accounts, as she is "very old school and very French" about it.

Another said Anamaria's absence from social media, especially Instagram, would be frustrating for Kylie Jenner because she would have "no posts to analyze", "no likes to track" if online rumors about Timothée Chalamet cheating drama succeed in sowing the seeds of doubt in her mind.



