Kelly Rowland recalls BTS hilarious moment from 'Survivor'
'Destiny's Child' hit song 'Survivor' was reportedly inspired by a joke
Kelly Rowland has shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes mishap from one of Destiny’s Child’s most iconic moments.
Recently, the group’s chart-topping hit track Survivor marked its 25th anniversary this year.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old singer revealed that she actually lost her wig while filming the legendary music video.
In doing so, Rowland recalled how a dramatic helicopter scene led to an unexpected wardrobe malfunction.
"Funny enough, me and the girls were talking about this the other day," she began.
"There's a helicopter that comes down on the water. It's getting closer and closer and closer because in the scene, we're like, 'Help us, we're lost.'"
"My wig goes taking off, flying across the dirt beach!"
Moreover, Rowland, who wore a military-style outfit for the high-energy video, admitted that she never recovered the wig after it dramatically blew off her head during the shoot.
The singer added, "I felt all this extra air and sure enough, my wig was off my head and down the beach somewhere. Somebody took that thing. It was gone."
Before conclusion, Kelly joked about the mystery of its disappearance quipping, "Sony has it somewhere."
-
Teddi Mellencamp says 'Masked Singer' gave 'a little bit of life' amid cancer fight
-
Bad Bunny tears up while previewing his Super Bowl halftime show
-
Kanye West's old allegation against Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton surfaced
-
SZA set to headline Fanatics’ Super Bowl 2026 party after Grammy win
-
Alan Ritchson looks for films where heroes reach to 'brink of death'
-
'Love Island's star Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury are expecting baby no 2
-
Angelina Jolie sparks health concerns as Brad Pitt lawsuit refuses to end
-
'Bridgerton' star Luke Thompson addresses what sets season 4 apart