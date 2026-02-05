Photo: Kelly Rowland recalls BTS hilarious moment from 'Survivor'

Kelly Rowland has shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes mishap from one of Destiny’s Child’s most iconic moments.

Recently, the group’s chart-topping hit track Survivor marked its 25th anniversary this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old singer revealed that she actually lost her wig while filming the legendary music video.

In doing so, Rowland recalled how a dramatic helicopter scene led to an unexpected wardrobe malfunction.

"Funny enough, me and the girls were talking about this the other day," she began.

"There's a helicopter that comes down on the water. It's getting closer and closer and closer because in the scene, we're like, 'Help us, we're lost.'"

"My wig goes taking off, flying across the dirt beach!"

Moreover, Rowland, who wore a military-style outfit for the high-energy video, admitted that she never recovered the wig after it dramatically blew off her head during the shoot.

The singer added, "I felt all this extra air and sure enough, my wig was off my head and down the beach somewhere. Somebody took that thing. It was gone."

Before conclusion, Kelly joked about the mystery of its disappearance quipping, "Sony has it somewhere."