Photo: Rebecca Ferguson compares herself to Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet

Rebecca Ferguson made a shocking statement about Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, Ferguson said that she finds it disconcerting when she isn’t treated the same way.

As fans will be aware, the 42-year-old actress is well-known for her roles in the Mission: Impossible and Dune franchises as well as The Greatest Showman.

However, during her latest chat she admitted she does not feel as famous as many of her co-stars, notably Dune alums Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet.

"I think a lot of people wouldn’t verbalise it, because not being recognised and yet working is one of the most incredible things."

"But it’s also quite harrowing and weird, because there is an ego-boost to being recognised," she continued.

She also reflected that she does not get chased by paparazzi's anymore like her Hollywood peers.

"Sometimes I have moments where I go, ‘Why do I not have paparazzi? Why am I not having to be smuggled out the back exit?’

"The older I get, the more I think, ‘God, I’m grateful.’ But then you have to deal with walking down a red carpet and it goes silent because you’re not Timothée [Chalamet] or Zendaya."

Rebecca also opened up about her complex relationship with social media, stating, "I started my [Instagram] account five years ago."

"But it always felt wrong for me," she admitted, highlighting the challenges of balancing public exposure with personal comfort.