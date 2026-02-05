King Charles chooses silence after youngest brother's reaction to Epstein controversy

King Charles chose not to respond when he was asked whether his family would assist with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, days after a new picture of his brother Andrew Mountbatten- Windsor was made public by the US Department of Justice.

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were visiting Dedham on Thursday , a picturesque village of around 2,000 residents situated on the Essex-Suffolk border, when the question was asked.

It was King's first public appearances since millions of new documents were released by the US, featuring his brother's name and a photo.

Hundreds of people on social media reacted to videos of King Charles being confronted about his brother's ties to Epstein.

Anti-monarchy group, Republic, claimed that a man was questioned by police after he asked the king about his brother's links to the late sex offender.

However, King Charles's youngest brother, Prince Edward, called for people to "remember the victims" as he became the first royal to respond to the latest release of the Epstein files.

The brother of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who features in the files alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was asked about the Epstein files and how he was faring as he spoke at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on a panel entitled "Is Education Measured By Years Or Skills?"

He said: "Well, with the best will in the world. I'm not sure this is the audience that is probably the least interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it's all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this."