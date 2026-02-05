Simu Liu opens up about making his Broadway debut in 'Oh, Mary!'

Simu Liu recently got candid and opened up about making his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!

the 36-year-old Canadian actor shot to fame after portraying Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a role he will reprise in Avengers: Doomsday.

Liu, who is performing in Oh, Mary at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City, spoke to PEOPLE before the show.

Voicing his thoughts about his Broadway debut, he said, "It’s always been a dream of mine to do Broadway. And I think the question has never been if, it’s when."

The Copenhagen Test star admitted, "This is just the perfect play to make a Broadway debut. It's so original and so wonderful; funny, irreverent, goofy, moving and charming.”

“Once I saw it, I remember telling my agent, 'I'd love to do a play like Oh, Mary!. And he was like, 'Well, then... why don't you just do it?' And I was like, 'Wait, can I do that?' That just set the sequence of events in motion that led to this moment,” Liu noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Oh, Mary! is written by Tony Award-winning writer Cole Escola and Tony Award-winning director Sam Pinkleton.

The absurdist comedy is about Mary Todd Lincoln’s life ahead of her husband Abraham Lincoln's murder.

Liu is portraying Mary’s Teacher, a role he is not allowed to talk about, as he explained, "I can't say too much about him, because I don't want to spoil anything for anyone who hasn't seen it, but sometimes I feel like I'm playing three, four characters at the same time.”

"There are a lot of layers to him, and they're all funny in their own way. But I’ll leave that to the audience’s interpretation,” the Barbie actor noted.