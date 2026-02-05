71-year-old woman killed, then dumped in ditch by son-in-law

A 71-year-old Delaware, Pennsylvania woman was killed by her son-in-law in a shocking family tragedy, authorities say.

The victim, Liudmyla Levchenko, was found dead in a ditch near her Selbyville home on Tuesday morning, according to Delaware State Police via Delawareonline.com.

Her son-in-law, Jesus Palacio Hernandez, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say a violent altercation occurred between Hernandez and Levchenko inside the family home on Pinto Drive before she was killed.

Police said concern was raised after a family member reported a 'concerning phone conversation' with Hernandez on the morning of February 2. When they were unable to locate Levchenko, 911 was called shortly after 8:30 a.m.

While police responded, family members began searching nearby and discovered Levchenko’s body in a ditch, where authorities say Hernandez had left it. Police confirmed she had died at the scene.

Hernandez was later apprehended during a traffic stop in the Selbyville area and taken into custody without incident.

He is now being held at Sussex Correctional Institution near Georgetown, after failing to post $1 million cash bail.